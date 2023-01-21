CSI women's basketball continues dominant season after 60+ point win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team continued it's dominant season Thursday handing Community Christian College a 102-41 loss.

Ranked 7 in the country, CSI is now winners of 16 of there least 17 contests with only two losses. Head coach Randy Rogers, though impressed with the regular season output, still has his eyes set on the postseason.

“Our main focus right now is win enough games so that we get to host the region tournament in a month or so,” said Rogers.

Stellar defense is a key Rogers says to this teams winning season but also growing chemistry quickly has lead to early success with milestones still to accomplish.

“For us to be winning and still feeling like that there's another level that we can take this game to you know is a big positive,” said Rogers.

“I think we are talented enough to pick up and play with each other after only a little bit so that’s not been an issue,” said Tylie Jones, Sophomore guard/forward at CSI.

Coaches at CSI know that talent can attribute to wins but a standard set before a player competes can motivate athletes to continue success.

“When CSI calls your name, you know what type of program that is and it’s a lot of tradition of winning and championships so you come in here and do as much as you can to keep that going and that’s what we do,” said Reggie Larry, assistant head coach.

The Golden Eagles, with only 8 games left, look to keep their momentum going and bring CSI another national championship. For more information on the team, click here.

