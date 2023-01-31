CSI women's basketball head coach Randy Rogers collects 500th career win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Now in his 21st season, head women's basketball coach Randy Rogers holds 500 career wins at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI).

The teams victory over Colorado Northwestern led to the milestone followed by an important division win against Salt Lake for win 501.

Join us in congratulating Coach Rogers on his monumental 500th victory today as head coach of the CSI Women's basketball team! pic.twitter.com/LHtyeIO5OB — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) January 21, 2023

Two decades after it all began, Rogers is excited to have the accomplishment in the rear view, as he didn't see it coming this quickly.

“No, not after year one. I didn’t feel like I was going to get there. You know, on that pace it would have took thirty something years to get to 500,” said Rogers.

Former women's had coach and current athletic director Joel Bate says Rogers' hiring was one of the best in CSI history, leading to the programs success and development over the years.

“He came in and was successful from the very start. He’s just been a natural. Great recruiter, but just a great tactician of the game,” said Bate.

The Golden Eagle women's basketball team is now 22-2 with a perfect record at home. Only six games remain, including the chance to add some more hardware to the college's trophy case.

“CSI is talking about championships. We are talking about nationals all the time. When we huddle at the end of practice, Lubbock is the last word we say - cause that’s where we want to be in the end,” said Rogers.

“It could be a really fun March here at CSI,” said Bate.

