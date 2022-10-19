CSI using grant to help further students into higher education

JEROME, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) is the recipient of a $2.5 million grant that is intended to help further the education of students in Jerome county.

The U.S. Department of Education provided this grant to CSI to help boost the “go-on rate” for students in Jerome. This grant is also meant to further Hispanic education as a large percentage of students in the Jerome School District are of Latinx heritage.

“It’s kind of like an early Christmas present in that we just got this good news that CSI is really investing in the Jerome School District," Jermone School District Superintendent Pat Charlton said.

CSI recently received the title of being a 'Hispanic serving institution' and this grant attests to the college's support of surrounding Hispanic community education.

“The percentage of the students at the high school that are Hispanic is extraordinarily high and we want to make a difference in the 'go-on rate,'” Vice President of student life and enrollment at CSI Jonathan Lord said.

“Our county has been investing in CSI since the inception and it’s just really great that now they are giving back to the community of Jerome and Jerome County by helping our Hispanic students go on to college,” Charlton said.

Along with this grant, CSI has also invested in a new 20,000-square-foot Jerome Center to aid its students and further higher education in Jerome County.