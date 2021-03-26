College of Southern Idaho to host "FAFSA Nights"

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will be helping high school students with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by hosting “FAFSA Nights”.

Through one on one assistance, these events set out to help individuals who may need additional help or have very specific questions when it comes to applying for financial aid.

There will be four separate events, all from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. One is on March 31 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin, the second is on April 5 at CSI Mini Cassia Center in Burley.

The third is on April 7 at the CSI Health Sciences and Human Services Building in Twin and the last on April 14 at the CSI Blaine County Center in Hailey.

Individuals who plan on attending will need to bring their 2018 and 2019 tax documents and a federal student aid ID number. Masks are still required on campus grounds and will be provided to individuals who arrive without one.