CSI softball continues its streak of wins

TWIN FALLS,Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho softball team has won 21 of their last 22 games and yesterday moved up three spots to number 16 in the national rankings.

The 25-6 Golden Eagles continued their impress run with a four game sweep of Utah State University Eastern last weekend outscoring their opponents 40-12 combined.

This coming days after CSI's Gracie Walters threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts during last Tuesdays game against Treasure Valley.

Movin' on up! 📈⬆️@CSISoftball moves three spots to #16 in the @NJCAASoftball national poll 🥎 pic.twitter.com/MTDATebi79 — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) March 28, 2022

“Just their willingness to learn and grow in the game and grow as individuals, ya know has been big for this team” ,said Head Coach Nick Baumert.

Coach Baumert Believes this team has a chance to win it all this season and leave behind a lasting legacy.

“I think ya know with that idea that we are going to have a legacy season, ya know we can get over those hurdles a lot easier when we have that focus” said coach Baumert.

The Golden Eagles have 26 more games and continue their season this Friday against Colorado Northwestern Community College.

