CSI softball coach celebrates career win #700

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Head softball coach Nick Baumert celebrated his 700th career win on April 1.

The win came over Colorado Northwestern where the Golden Eagles won 25-0. The win comes during coach Baumert's 17th season with the team. The program started back in 2006 when Baumert started coaching.

“I don't know that you ever know when you get started, you know 17 years ago, if you ever start thinking about 700 wins or 800 wins or whatever it might be,” said Baumert.

Baumert praises the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) for the standard of excellence it sets and credits the school's winning culture for his success.

“Their commitment to athletics and getting you the tools that you need, and then we just get out and kind of go through the process every day. I think the wins are just a byproduct of all that amazing stuff that goes on behind the scenes,” said Baumert.

Many players were excited to be a part of Baumert's milestone achievement and know that CSI will continue its tradition of being the winningest junior college in the nation.

“We talk about it sometimes too, you'll go places and people know who CSI is and that's just a great feeling,” said Brooke Merrill, pitcher for CSI softball. “I’m just so grateful to have been able to come to play with this program because it really is a great place, and our coaches are absolutely amazing.”

