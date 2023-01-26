CSI rodeo hosting 45th boxing smoker

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) rodeo team will host its 45th boxing smoker on January 28.

The event will feature 15 fights between the rodeo teams cowboys and cowgirls along with any community members who are brave enough to step into the ring.

All of the proceeds for this event go to the CSI rodeo program to help with costs for rodeo season and scholarship opportunities for students.

“It’s just an electric atmosphere. Saturday night, when the lights go out at seven o clock, you can just feel that energy rippling through the crowd and everyone's excited,” said Steve Bernie, CSI head rodeo coach.

Many new comers like freshman Reid Otto are excited to step into the ring for the first time. The athletes take weeks to prepare, saying that training for boxing can feel like getting ready for a rodeo.

“There’s a lot of similarities. You’re obviously hitting the weights. You’re trying to get your body physically ready, like, for example, I ride bulls. You have got to get your body physically ready to compete with those athletes and those aren’t even human,” said Otto.

Last year's holder of 'Fastest Knockout' and 'Cowboy Boxer of the Night', Darien Johnson, says if he had an extra year he would keep doing the event and hopes for a high turnout on Saturday.

“This year, I feel like, will probably be the best one. They just keep adding better and better every time. So I’m super excited, and I'm excited for the smoker and after the rodeo season as well,” said Johnson.

Close to 2,000 people are expected to attend and tickets sell quickly. For more information on tickets, click here.