CSI opens new faculty and staff art exhibition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho opens their faculty and staff exhibition on May 24 and will last until July 16.

The Herrett Center for Arts and Science will showcase 50 plus pieces from its employees and invites the Magic Valley to experience artwork created by staff and faculty of CSI.

Paintings, photos, and even jewelry will be showcased bringing to light talents not many people get to see on a regular basis.

“It gives you a fuller picture of who that person is. You are just familiar with what a person is in the classroom or in the office or something like that,” said Joey Heck, Director of the Herret Center.

Heck has work with CSI for over 25 years and this event has already connect artist throughout Twin Falls.

“You know it grows. It’s not just the faculty and staff connecting with one another. Its faculty and staff connecting with other artist in the magic valley. Its artist in the magic valley connecting with one another,” he said.

Isaiah Sharp

Heck hopes this event will continue to grow and hopes to see more artist entries during the next exhibition.

“Having a place to come and see art, view art, enjoy art and interact with others is always a good thing and it helps support the arts in our community,” he said.

For more information on the Herret Center for Arts and Science, click here.