CSI opening a new 20,000 square foot Jerome center

JEROME, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho plans to open a new Jerome center replacing and expanding the city's current one.

The 20,000-square-foot building will open more access to training, teaching, and other amenities that are currently offered at the Jerome center. “Having an adequate, more modern center here is something that residents have hoped for a long time, so we are glad to see it happening,” said Mike Williams, Jerome city administrator.

Isaiah Sharp

CSI continues to strive and provide higher education for all of southern Idaho and this addition adds to the access the college already provides. “Jerome has always been a big supporter of the college and we’re really excited to be able to have a larger permanent physical presence in Jerome,” said Chris Bragg, dean of institutional effectiveness.

Williams feels that the expansion is needed and Jerome is now seeing the fruit of their investment and partnership with CSI. Furthering secondary education is a benefit he feels can grow the magic valley.

“Having a strong, educated, skilled workforce is important for the continued growth and prosperity of our area,” said Williams.

CSI recently became the first Hispanic-serving institution in the state of Idaho and with Jerome's strong Hispanic population, Bragg knows this will continue to serve and grow education in southern Idaho's Hispanic population.

“We think it’s going to be great for not only the Hispanic community in Jerome but for everyone as Jerome County and the magic valley continue to grow,” Bragg said.

