CSI men's basketball team claims #1 ranking along with perfect season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho's men's basketball team captured the number one National Junior College ranking on Monday.

This comes as the team touts a 23-0 record this season; the only perfect record in the top 20 in the country. Seven games remain for CSI with two rivalry matchups against #4 ranked Salt Lake Community College.

Players feel the rating is fitting to the Golden Eagles' success and have used previous rankings as a motivator to get to the top.

“It’s something we have been working for a long time, you know. Like, when we came into the season we were 17th, and we felt a little disrespected by that,” said Isaiah Moses, point guard for CSI. "We always knew we had talent. We always knew we would be a good team and like, just our chemistry and the way we play together, we knew that it would be a special season.”

Head Coach Jeff Rienert says talent and a deep roster have aided their season but other intangibles like selflessness and buying into the team are boosting men's basketball.

"You have to have trust, and you have to have belief and this team has both of those,” said Reinert.

When asked about the added pressure of a #1 ranking, coaches and players alike said the school's history of being the winningest JUCO school in the country sets a standard of excellence long before play ever begins.

“Right when I got here. Just like the aura, you know, just coming off campus, like you could feel it; that when you’re here, you are expected to win,” said Moses.

“Do they feel the pressure of being at CSI? I don’t think they feel the pressure. I think they like that pressure,” said Reinert.

For more information on CSI men's basketball, click here. For more information on national rankings, click here.

