CSI mens basketball ranked No.2 in the nation with continued perfect season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The college of southern Idaho (CSI) continues to prove why it is the winningest junior college school in the nation.

It's men's basketball team now ranked number 2 in division one basketball is a perfect 17-0 to start 2023. CSI is currently one of three teams in the nation without a loss on the season.

Though a perfect record is a goal to keep for the Golden Eagles, the team and its coaches have their eyes set on taking this momentum to Hutchinson Kansas where they to compete for a national championship later this year.

“The rating is nice, but I often say it doesn’t matter where you are rated now, it’s where you are rated at the end of the season,” said Head Coach Jeff Reinert.

“We haven't even reached the peak of the mountain yet. This team has a long way to go and we can grow a lot which is exciting,” said Associate Head Coach Ryan Lundgren.

Coaches at CSI attribute the team desire win to not only their talent but their coach-ability. “We knew with the character of our team and the talent we had; we had a chance to be pretty good,” said Lundgren.

Players say though there is pressure of being ranked and having a perfect season on the line every night, the teams chemistry and composure keeps them one top of the national standings.

“I don’t think anyone knew how successful we would be, but we play as a team like a family on and off the court, share the ball well so I feel like we deserve it. Been working hard in practice,” said Joel Armotrading, center for CSI.

