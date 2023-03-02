CSI men's basketball hosts regional tournament after perfect season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — CSI mens basketball hosts the Scenic West Regional Tournament on March 2 and 3.

After a prefect 29-0 season, the Golden Eagles earned rights to host as the number one seed in the Scenic West, and are still the number one seed in the country in division one NJCAA.

GAME DAY



The SWAC Conference Tournament gets under way here at CSI today with a pair of semifinals tonight



5:00 pm - #2 Salt Lake v. #3 USU - Eastern

7:00 pm - All Conference Award Ceremony

7:30 pm - #1 CSI v. #4 Snow



Winners tonight to meet in championship tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/f38flNzJRN — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) March 2, 2023

Though this is only the second perfect season in program history, coaches and players have already moved their focus to playoff basketball.

“It was cool to celebrate that, but we are ready to focus on the task at hand and the regional tournament,” said Associate Head Basketball Coach Ryan Lundgren. “Our guys are mature, they are focused, they're hungry and they expect to make a deep run at the national tournament, so we are excited to get there.”

CSI plays Snow College while Salt Lake takes on Utah State University Eastern. Winners play Friday March 3.

“Now it’s about trying to get the highest seed we can get to give us the best chance. Right now, we are rated number one in the country, and we haven’t lost a game all year. There’s only one other team that has lost two. We are in a good spot,” said Head Coach Jeff Reinert.

For information on the rest of the CSI men's basketball schedule, click here.

