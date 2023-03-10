CSI hosting 46th annual intercollegiate rodeo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho rodeo team is hosting the 46th annual intercollegiate rodeo on March 10 and 11 at the Eldon Evans expo center.

The event hosts over 140 contestants competing in various rodeo sports such as bull riding, barrel racing, team lasso and more. Athletes from Idaho, Montana, Utah and Colorado are scheduled to compete.

“To be able to host the rodeo one time a year for all the local fans and our supporters is tremendous,” said Head Rodeo Coach Steve Birnie.

Along with their boxing smoker, the CSI rodeo is one of the largest events hosted by the college and the rodeo team. Ticket sales go directly back into the program to provide funding for travel, supplies and many other things that keep the team running.

Coach Birnie hopes to see a good turnout from the Magic Valley to help show off the effort he and his athletes put into one of southern Idaho's largest rodeos.

“If we can continue to grow our sport, reach those people that have never been to a rodeo and show them what they actually do and what these kids do, they will gain a whole new appreciation for the effort that these contestants put into the sport that they love to do,” he said.

Many riders compete in multiple events such as cowgirl Shelby Higgins. The junior is excited for the event and says joining CSI's rodeo team is one of the best choices she has ever made.

“It was always a dream of mine in high school to come here,” she said.“The support with both of our coaches and everything. And the great show that they put on, they support us not only through rodeo but with school and personal stuff.”

Continued community support is what helps the team offer scholarships and resources so athletes like Shelby can excel in the sport of rodeo.

“This rodeo is amazing and it’s not like any other I’ve ever been to,” said Higgins

For more information on ticketing and times, click here.

