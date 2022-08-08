CSI graduate chosen for inaugural Western Governors Leadership Institute

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — College of Southern Idaho graduate, Skyler Bollar, was chosen along with 20 other delegates to represent their state in the first Western Governors Leadership Institute.

The program highlights leadership displayed by young adults in the Western United States. Bollar recently graduated from the College of Southern Idaho with a degree in renewable energy systems technology.

“It was definitely a neat experience. I was really honored. There were so many people of such high stations,” he said.

14 states were represented at this event during this event. The young adults selected are considered some of the brightest and best future leaders in the western U.S.

“They obviously showed signs of being extremely intelligent and serious and we really wanted to have this opportunity be a launch pad for them,” said Anna Thielen, Foundation Advisor for the Western Governors Foundation.

The 21 delegates got to attend a leadership development forum comprised of governors and other leaders from around the western U.S. One of the reason Bollar was selected was his desire to see change in the environment and desire to see the advancement of renewable energy.

“I just hope that I can be apart of the solution in making sure that we can maintain our environment and be good stewards of the planet,” said Bollar. “Sometimes it’s daunting but I think that especially with the delegates that I saw there, When you see that there are like minded individuals hoping for a solution, then maybe we stand some chances.”

For more information on the Western Governor's Leadership Institute, click here.