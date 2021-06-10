CSI Gay-Straight Alliance giving LGBTQ students a voice

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — For many, Pride Month is a time to remember the trials the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community has faced in our country, and the College of Southern Idaho’s Gay-Straight alliance club sees this month as a time to demonstrate unity.

For years the College of Southern Idaho Gay-Straight Alliance club has provided a safe area for students, faculty, and community members within the LGBTQ community.

Ryan Zaccone The College of Southern Idaho's Gay-Straight Alliance Club.

“Showing students that you can do this,” said Former GSA Advisor Ryan Zaccone. “You can have a career and be queer, you can have a career and be married and have a husband or wife.”

Ryan Zaccone has been the GSA advisor for the last six years, now stepping away she hopes the club will continue to bridge the gaps within our community. Throughout the school year, the GSA hosts events and engages with the community, in a way to hopefully break down LGBTQ stereotypes.

Jake Brasil Former GSA Advisor Ryan Zaccone

Related: Twin Falls couple aims to help local LGBTQ community members

“We are not different you know,” said Zaccone. “We are the same as anybody else, we just want those relationships and families, and you know we are not going out and doing crazy things.”

More than Zaccone said Pride Month gives them the opportunity to wave their colors and spread a message of unity, love, connection, and acceptance.

Jake Brasil The College of Southern Idaho.