Twin Falls couple aims to help local LGBTQ community members

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A local couple is hoping to be a community resource centered around helping members of the LGBTQ community while there is a focus on the increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people this month.

Jennifer and Tiffany Fountain got married three years ago.

“I just had this moment where I just looked at her and was like, 'Yep this is it, this is the one,'” said Tiffany Fountain.

Both Jennifer and Tiffany came from different walks of life and eventually found a home in Twin Falls. Just like so many LGBTQ individuals being judged or discriminated against is something they know from experience.

“We were denied a home," said Jennifer. “We were denied housing many times, or even conversations because we were a same-sex couple looking for a home.”

Using their personal experiences as a way to drive them, the Fountains have created what they called the Queer Cupboard specifically for members of the community they hope to help.

“If you are a member of the LGBTQ community wherever you fit into that you can come here and we will help you with food, clothing, personal care items, anything you need,” said Jennifer.

The Fountains describe Pride Month, which is celebrated throughout the month of June, as a time of acceptance, love, and to allow any person to be their authentic selves without judgment.

“That makes me really emotional,” said Jennifer. “I know that people get kicked out of their homes, they lose everything because of who they love and that is not right.”