CSI fire science program receives $25,000 scholarship donation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho's fire science program received a $25,000 donation to it scholarship program benefiting students enrolled and training to become first responders.

The CSI foundation received the donation from the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation in support of the fire science program. Brad Buehler is the fire science instructor at CSI and says the community has been a massive part of the programs success.

“The support of the community with this scholarship is just amazing. $25,000 for this specific program is almost overwhelming,” Buehler.

Many of Buehler's students go on to work in departments around the country but some choose to stay here in the Magic valley.

“I think this course does a really good job or getting you to that point where you have the knowledge to make sure that you’re safe and make sure you’re able to do the job well,” said Joshua Stagge, firefighter for the Buhl fire department.

Stagge, a former student, is in his first year of work and attributes his success to the lessons taught in CSI's program. “A good firefighter will not only now how to do it but they will know why and why to implement those things,” he said.

The class is currently made up of six students who work together learning about and practicing the ins and outs of firefighting. Ashley Palmer is in her second semester of fire science and says the program has opened access to more facets of this profession.

“Being a woman, you know it's not as normal ... for us to be able to join the fire department or emergency services as a whole,” Palmer said. “And being able to show the community that we, as women, were able to come in and ... do all the hard things that men can. I mean it was just really awesome to be able to promote inclusivity and diversity throughout the department.”

For more information on the CSI fire science program, click here.

