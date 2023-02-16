CSI department of aging receives donation; resumes weekend food delivery service

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — St. Lukes and SelectHealth have donated $32,760 to the College of Southern Idaho's Department of Aging to help resume the program's weekend food delivery service to Magic Valley seniors.

The service was reduced to five days a week in November 2022 due to cost and inflation. 175 seniors living in Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties are apart of this program and are homebound.

"It was very difficult for the Office on Aging to have to cut back to five days a week," said Johanna Llyod, CSI's Department of Aging. "A real great relief for all of us to be able to provide those meals on the weekends."

Food insecurity is now a national issue affecting millions across the U.S. Local food banks, like Mustard Seed Ministries, have seen the challenge and say thousands, like the elderly in the Magic Valley, have been hit by some form of inflation.

"A lot of the food insecurities come from the rent prices being so much higher now. So the money that they used to be able to buy groceries with isn't there anymore," said Marion VanHofwegen, Manager of Community Services Center at Mustard Seed Ministries.

Another benefit to the service resuming on weekends is the company and comradery the elderly receive when their food is delivered.

"There are a lot of seniors out there that don't get to see anybody but the mailman. And so to have that extra contact is really great for them and to form those relationships," said Llyod.

Local food-banks hope to see a continuation of this support as many seniors continue to struggle with food insecurity.

"You know, they always say it takes a village. You know, we can't just have one person do it all, but we just have an amazing community," said VanHofwegen.