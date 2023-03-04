CSI cheer team captures first title in program history

ANAHEIM, California — The College of Southern Idaho Cheer team won its fist national championship at the USA All Star championships in Anaheim California on February 26.

The took the title in the two year show division national championship and placed second in the stunt division. CSI with a team of 11 faced against major Pac-12 schools such as the Universities of Arizona, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

CSI placed higher in the stunt division over the University of Arizona and says the are proud to represent Idaho at the highest level.

“This is a really winning college and it’s just really nice to be able to represent for the first time in history CSI,” said Fatima Rivera, CSI cheer team.

Coaches and players both said the trophy ceremony was stressful but were excited once the teams name was announced.

“It’s just kind of nerve racking and then they finally called our name as the champions and it was just, I was elated like I couldn’t even describe how I felt,” said Jake Warner, assistant cheer coach. “CSI has a very a very winning tradition and I think it helped push us to be able to win.”

For more information on the CSI cheer team, click here.

