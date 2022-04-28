CSI catcher moving to Division 1 softball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagle Sophia Stoddard plans to move up to Division 1 college softball and transfer to Idaho State University.

Stoddard has had an impressive season at CSI batting .382 with 12 home runs and 47 RBI's as she looks to continue her college softball career.

Congratulations to last night's Presidential Award recipients, Sadie Gronning, Magnum Hofstetter, & Sophia Stoddard🏆👏

This award is presented to Sophomores who exemplify excellence in their sport, in the classroom, & in community service#ForeverAnEagle pic.twitter.com/6yKKjnVXT1 — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) April 27, 2022

Stoddard credits her Head Coach Nick Baumert for helping advance her career from high school to college.

“He helps make sure that the work continues even when we are gone from here and he has put a lot into me, and I am thankful for all the time and effort that he’s put in because it has made me such a better player in every aspect,” said Stoddard.

Stoddard began playing softball at four years old and now says she is living out a dream of hers.

“I am very excited. I mean everyone talks about when they are little playing D1 softball and of course you have these big, huge dreams and just seeing them come true is just awesome,” she said.

Not only has coach Baumert helped improve her game but her assistant coaches have given the edge on the diamond. Mikelle Magalogo is an assistant coach at CSI who works specifically with catchers and she said Stoddard is a great athlete.

“Sophie has just been such a coachable and hardworking player. Everything I have asked her to do, she has just gone above and beyond to do it,” said Magalogo

Magalogo herself played at CSI as a catcher and moved to division one playing for South Utah State. She now sees the career path that Stoddard is on and knows she will excel.

“I have no doubt in my mind that she's going to do amazing things,” said Magalogo.

The Golden Eagles have eight games left in the regular season and are looking for their first National Championship since 2018.