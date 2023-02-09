CSI brings new 'Elemental' themed art display to the Herrett Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Herrett center at the College of Southern Idaho opened its new 'Elemental' art display on February 7.

The showcase features four Idahoan artists who were tasked with creating pieces around the theme 'elemental'. Wood work, water paintings, and sculptures are just a few of the pieces that will be on display thru March 25.

The art exhibit plans to make stops in Idaho Falls and Nampa later this year. Joey Heck, the director of the Herrett Center, is excited for this display as southern Idaho continues to grow its art community.

“The Magic Valley really is growing. I don’t want to call it an art mecca, but it really is growing as a place that appreciates fine art,” said Heck.

The four artists, Beth Trott, Avianne Ko, Gary Perr, and Michael Norsk, all come to this display with different ideas and mediums to create a display that allows art enthusiasts to interpret many of the pieces.

“Art, to me, is a celebration of something that is profoundly and uniquely human." said Ko. "Being human is such a gift, and life is such a gift, and so I try and put that passion and that beauty and that creativity in my work.”

Trott hopes to see continued growth for the arts in Idaho and appreciates CSI and the Herret Center for partnering with their work.

“Twin Falls is really developing a strong art community, so we are so excited to see the Magic Valley, and honestly, being in the Treasure Valley we are so close to each other, and I am really starting to feel this connection between the two towns and their art communities,” said Trott.

For more information on the art showcase, click here.

