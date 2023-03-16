CSI basketball preps men's and women's teams for tournament play

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — March Madness is underway and the College of Southern Idaho is getting its men's and women's teams ready for the NJCAA tournament.

The men's tournament will be hosted in Hutchinson, Kansas, where CSI claimed the number two seed, while the women hold a four seed for their tournament happening in Lubbock, Texas. Both earned first-round byes.

“Whoever we play, they’re going to know that we are there and it’s not going to be easy for them,” said Randy Rogers, Head Women's Basketball Coach.

After a collective 58-3 record across both programs, CSI looks to make a deep run in the respective tournaments hoping to claim their first title for either program since 2011.

“It’s great in Twin Falls for CSI basketball and the future looks really bright,” said Jeff Reinert, Head Men's Basketball Coach.

The women's team recently capped off their season with a Regional 18 Tournament Championship, while the men are celebrating the second perfect season in program history. Coaches credit local support for their success along with the talent of their teams.

“We couldn’t have done it without our fans and this court and this culture that we have here, and they really appreciated this year's team,” said Reinert.

“I know why we are pretty good. It’s not me. It’s our community. It’s players. It’s the set up. It’s just really really special,” said Rogers.

