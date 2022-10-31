CSI aquaculture program moving to new hatchery in 2023

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — CSI is planning to move it's aquaculture program to a new site in August of 2023.

The current hatchery location, which is soon being taken over by the city of Twin Falls ,is the Walter R. Preibe fish hatchery which turned 100 years old this year. Though the site has served CSI, aquaculture and fisheries management instructor Melissa Wagner says the improved location helps her teach about advancing hatchery systems.

“It’s a significant jump in the last ten years of just technology and advancement and there’s a lot of work on sustainability as well and that’s going to be super important, and we all know about how water levels go in the face of a drought,” she said.

Wagner also hopes the more hands on experience at the new hatchery can prepare her students for the real world and be able to problem solve issues they may face in a hatchery.

“Students do get to learn how important those water perimeters are for their fish and what it takes to grow, and I think that’s just going to be a huge advantage when they do go out into the work force of ‘hey, like I know what happens when things go wrong',” said Wagner.

The city of Twin Falls plans to adapt the current hatchery into the already existing trail system around the area. There is currently no time table when this will take place.

