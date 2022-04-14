CSI Agriculture program wins at national competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho's Agriculture program competed in Nebraska and won multiple banners.

The team placed first in the knowledge bowl and second in the equine and livestock management portions. Over 40 colleges and 500 plus students from around the U.S. came to compete in North Platte, Nebraska.

Jaysa Fillmore is an agriculture instructor at CSI and says the students displayed what they have learned during their time as golden eagles.

“I think these students really showed what they are gaining here at CSI. It is preparing them to be competitive in the work force and to have successful careers," said Fillmore.

Fillmore said this competition has the students in the agriculture program excited for the next event they get to compete at and that they are ready for opportunities to represent CSI.

“It kind of sparked a fire. This was the first time that our group had gone to that competition in several years since I have been here at CSI and they are already talking about ‘well next year we could compete in this contest or we could go again,’" said Fillmore.

Zane Barkhotlz is one of the students who competed for CSI and says he enjoys learning at the College of Southern Idaho.

“It’s been amazing. I love our instructors and the program we have. I feel ready to go into whatever job I’m going to,” said Barkhotlz.

Barkhotlz got the oppurtunity to accept the first place banner for his school and says he enjoyed seeing CSI get some recognition.

“It was fun to be able to walk in front of the entire room of 500 plus people and know that CSI was getting recognized and me and my team as well,” said Zane.

CSI plans to host the same competition here in Twin Falls in 2024. The agriculture team won a total of five banners for the College of Southern Idaho.