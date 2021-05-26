Cross country cyclists make stop at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind

GOODING — Cyclists Shawn Cheshire and Steve Martin started their trip in Oregon and are now working their way East, with their final objective being Virginia Beach.

Today they stopped the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind to speak with students about their journey and bring a message of perseverance and positive attitude when faced with a challenge.

As challenging as it already is to bike across the country, Steve is a bilateral, below the knee amputee and Shawn is blind. Despite the challenges they face they are hoping to encourage kids to attempt to things out of their comfort zone.

“Find a challenge, a challenge," said Martin. "Not something their comfortable with, something they’re uncomfortable with and taking that and running with and setting a new standard.”

To keep tabs on where the duo is heading you can head to their website.