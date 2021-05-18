Crisis Hotline Idaho providing vaccine clinics in areas with higher Hispanic population

MAGIC VALLEY — From adding bilingual services to their hotline to making sure the Hispanic and Latino community was accounted for during the Census, The Crisis Hotline Idaho is now providing mobile vaccine clinics to communities with higher Hispanic and Latino populations.

“Going to those locations where we know there's a high population of our people, of our Hispanic people is a twofold approach. One is to give them information, so if they say yes or no they got the information. If they say yes then it's accessible. It’s there," Herbert Romero with Neighbors Helping Neighbors said.

The organization partnered with St. Luke's to be able to provide these mobile clinics, which will run month long.

They say their goal is to provide reliable resources to monolingual Spanish-speaking families.

“When we add the layer of communication or inability to properly message, if we aren’t properly messaging then they don’t know how to access it," Tammy Davis, Executive Director of The Crisis Hotline Idaho, said.

Crisis Hotline Idaho

The organization chose locations for the vaccine clinics in areas they noticed a greater need.

“So if your ability to chose is made easier for you by access instead of people saying ‘I just can’t ever get to a place to get the shot’ so now you have access to the information and the shot," Davis said.

They say their goal is to continue to provide bilingual services to make sure the Hispanic and Latino community gets the information they need.

“I think it's our responsibility to not just say here’s the access but here’s the information also," Romero said.

Those who visit their vaccine clinics are asked to provide photo I.D. and insurance, but those who can not provide those documents will still be vaccinated.

You can visit their website for more information.