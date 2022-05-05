Congressman Mike Simpson meets with southern Idaho police

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Congressman Mike Simpson met with southern Idaho police to discuss issues that they are facing.

Rep. Simpson spoke to police chiefs from multiple departments across the southern part of the Gem State covering illegal drugs, grants, and expansion of rural cities.

Many departments in Idaho are struggling with staffing shortages and have expanding need for their services. Chief Duane Rubink works with the Jerome police department and knows this problem touches many other cities.

"All of our agencies and communities are seeing rapid growth and we are going to struggle to keep up with that as we try to get more personnel," he said.

Another issued addressed during the meeting was illegal drugs in Idaho.

"Fentanyl right now is one of the big ones that's a concern. Methamphetamine is also really big," said Chief Rubink.

Rep. Simpson knows that rural departments may not get the same advantages as large cities in Idaho, but he said he wants to work with congress to get the funding that small police stations need.

"Small community police stations and police departments have a hard time applying for those types of grants. We've got to make sure that these people can stay in the jobs that they're in and the communities that they were trained in and stuff and probably would like to stay there," he said.