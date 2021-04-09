Competitive Eater stops in Twin for food challenge

TWIN FALLS — Being able to travel around the country and try all kinds of food is the life many people want. For Raina Huang a competitive eater and YouTuber, she gets to do just that.

“I guess I found a niche," said Raina. "Because you don't really see another female Asian American eater going around eating all this food. So, it’s just really fun.”

Raina has managed to travel to 30 states across the US, conquering food challenge after food challenge as she travels. Her most recent stop brought her to Second South Market in Twin.

“I really want to get a food challenge win in every state. So I'm like, why not just go somewhere different and I love it so far, it’s beautiful, the scenery is amazing, and it’s very clean.”

Her challenge for the day was to try and eat several pounds of crepes within the span of an hour.

“I never thought it was going to be easy," said Raina. "When I saw it was going to be crepes I’m like, yeah this is going to be somewhat difficult. Then when I opened all those crepes up, I'm like, Oh man, they're loaded with berries. That's when I was like, yeah, I don't think I can get through all these berries.”

Raina, unfortunately, did not manage to eat the whole plate, which was her initial hope. Yet, she still managed to eat more than most. “I guess I would say I ate 10 loaded ones, it kind of balances out to that amount. So that’s still a lot, that’s still like 6 pounds of crepes," said Raina.

Being in Raina's line of work has plenty of benefits, but being a YouTuber, providing content, and meeting her fans is the biggest thrill.

“Sometimes I go to some small cities, and I’m like why do I have fans here? I’ve never heard of this city before but it’s just so great to meet these people and see how supportive they are and that's honestly what keeps me really going.”

There are still some tough parts of the job. Raina drives herself to the locations she goes to, making for some exhausting travel time. Raina said, "I choose to drive because I like to visit the scenery and stuff but I've gone as far as 24 hours straight driving."

Raina also wasn't the only one who was excited to be at Second South Market. Full Steam Espresso Owners Matthew and Summer Brander were also appreciative of Raina drawing some more publicity to the new location in Twin.

Summer said, “First of all, we’re just completely humbled and completely honored that she would come all the way to Twin Falls, to Full Steam Second South Market.”

Now that Raina's travel plans continue, anyone else who wants to take on what is being called the "Oh Crepe!" challenge is more than welcome.

“If there’s anybody who can eat six pounds of food we’re all for it,” said Summer.

Raina will be heading to Boise this upcoming Tuesday, April 13th for another food challenge at the Westside Drive Inn at 6:00 pm. Raina also hopes to go on an East Coast trip in the summer and try out some other unique food challenges.