Community support continues after Buhl apartment fire

BUHL, Idaho — Several families are still without at home after an apartment fire in Buhl last week. The Buhl community is continuing to show an out pour of support and is helping out in any way possible.

After the Meadowbrook apartment complex was evacuated last week, it is now known five families were not able to return to their homes, and many of their personal belongings have been lost.

Jake Brasil

The Red Cross said two of the families have upcoming housing available to them, one family is unsure of what to do next, and the two others have not stayed in contact with the Red Cross.

“So we are just kind of waiting to hear and wishing them all the best,” said Diana Ochsner with the Red Cross.

Jake Brasil

The Buhl community is continuing to support the families in several ways. Donation drop-off locations at the West End Senior Center, Buhl Family Network, and the Buhl Food Bank are full of items.

Jake Brasil

“It has been heartwarming to see the communities, the people that are not involved in the agencies that have come together and offered any kind of help,” Ochsner said.

While donations of clothes and other home items are valuable, a Buhl woman and the Red Cross agree, sometimes financial donations can be the most useful in emergency situations like this.

Lynzee Berheim said she has begun making and selling T-shirts to raise money for the families, and is also organizing a community yard sale in June. She wants people to come sell some of their items and then have all the proceeds go to the families affected by the Meadowbrook fire.

Lynzee Berheim

“We will continue to help until we know that they are moving forward and that they have all of their needs met, that is about the best we can all hope for,” said Ochsner.