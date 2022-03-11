College of Southern Idaho hosting 45th annual rodeo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho is hosting its 45th annual intercollegiate rodeo from March 11-12.

The Golden Eagles rodeo team is at the half way mark looking to win another regional championship and qualify for the finals in June.

Coach Steve Birnie and assistant coach Kelly Wardell are excited for a big turnout as fans were not able to attend last years event.

"We didn’t get to have a crowd at our rodeo last year and the year before we were sold out standing room only and I'm super excited because it's definitely one of the better college rodeos in our region," said Kelly Wardell.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the College of southern Idaho athletics website.