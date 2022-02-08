Cold temperatures increase risk of frozen pipes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With temperatures forecasted to be below freezing in Twin Falls for this week, city officials are working to make sure people are prepared. Especially, when it comes to potential frozen water lines.

“Over the past two weeks, we’ve had about two dozen calls into our dispatch for broken waterlines or concerns about frozen waterlines,” said Joshua Palmer, the Public Information Coordinator for Twin Falls.

When frigid temperatures occur for a consecutive number of days, it can significantly increase the potential risk of a water line leaking or bursting. The destruction from either can result in hundreds to thousands of dollars worth of damages.

“The calls that we receive are regards to residents who, maybe over time, they’ve had a leak that’s either cracked or ruptured," said Palmer. "Unfortunately it's been slowly filling up either their crawlspace, basements or other areas below their home with water.”

Officials are setting out to remind people of preventive measures they can take to protect their homes. The most simple tool would be to run the sink at a constant trickle, but there are others that are much more effective.

“Covering crawl spaces, basements, and other access points below your home where pipes are often found," said Palmer. "The second part is to really insulate those pipes, especially if they’re exposed underneath your home.”

People are also encouraged to check their water meters and water bills and take note of sudden, higher costs which could indicate leakage.

For people who may have questions, they can contact the Twin Falls Water Department at 208-736-2275. For others that would like to report a burst or leak, they can call the non-emergency number at 208-735-4357.