City of Twin Falls agrees on minimum revenue guarantee with Skywest Airlines, awaits county approval

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The city of Twin Falls in a recent council meeting unanimously voted for a new contract with Skywest airlines and the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

The new contract is a minimum revenue guarantee which stipulates if ticket fares don't cover the cost of operation that the city and potentially the county will kick in $400,000 dollars.

The city and the county co own the regional airport and the county commissioners need to approve this contract for it to go through.

“For the Twin Falls area, it’s critical that we have access to the worldwide global network of air service. Being able to get on that airplane here and connect to customers, leisure travel, business throughout the country and the world is very very important,” said Shawn Barigar, economic development director for the city of Twin Falls.

The city is coming out a 12-month minimum revenue guarantee with the new contract being a three month. Barigar see the investment in the regional airport as a key part of the Magic Valleys growth and an investment into aviation in southern Idaho.

“The airport as a whole beyond commercial air service is really and economic driver for the area. Provides a great base for fire service, for private aviation, for agricultural aviation and for sort of aviation related services,” Barigar said.

