City approves feasibility study for Twin Falls recreation center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The city of Twin Falls approved the continued feasibility study of a city recreation center.

The study would help prepare the way to find the right location plot of land to facilitate a rec center. The idea has been talked about since 2017 but the conversation was sidetracked due to the pandemic.

Now with council approval and community backing of the project, the city is one step closer to having its first communal space for recreation.

“As part of the feasibility study, the questions that we need to answer are the kind of spaces that would go in it, as well as where it needs to go so that we can come up with a funding plan. Maybe it’s a bond, maybe it’s a recreation district. There are different processes we can go through to try to figure out how to build it," said Wendy Davis, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Twin Falls.

Multiple ideas for the space have been discussed to create the best scenario for a rec center. Recently the city approved the funding for a potential convention center as well. This could help kick-start the development of a rec center as a piece of a larger city project.

“As a town, we can do this. I mean we can make this run to where this is revenue neutral if we get the place built,” said Chris Scholes, Recreation Center committee member.

Cost is another factor that could be a potential roadblock for this facility, but the location is currently at the forefront of making this project more concrete. Currently, there is no completion timeline for the project.

“I have no question in my mind that if we build this properly, it is going to be a huge benefit for the city,” said Scholes.