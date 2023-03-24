City approves expansion of Twin Falls animal shelter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls city council recently approved the expansion of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

The expansion is slated to include a new cat annex, surgery suite, new play yards, new dog kennels for intake and quarantine, and a new drive lane for animal control to deliver animals.

The addition also provides a space to have animals spayed or neutered in an effort to help lower the homeless animal population in Twin Falls.

“People need to spay and neuter their pets. We need to. The prevention of adding more homeless animals to our population is really the main key of helping this homeless situation,” said Debbie Blackwood, director of People for Pets.

The shelter has served the Magic Valley since 1989 and is facing a high number of animal surrenders every day.

“The reality of surrendering is very traumatic. It's traumatic for the handlers, and it's traumatic for the animals, and it's traumatic for the people,” said Blackwood.

People for Pets is run by the Magic Valley Humane Society and is currently the city's only animal shelter.

