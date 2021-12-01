Chobani prepares for 7th community giveaway

TWIN FALLS — This weekend, Chobani will be hosting its seventh annual community giveaway on the College of Southern Idaho's campus.

The event will take place this Saturday from 8:30 am to noon or until chobani runs out of products to distribute.

There will be a variety of products on site including 5,000 cases of yogurt which will all be served on a first come first serve basis.

Chobani is welcoming anyone from the magic valley to attend, especially since they were not able to hold the event in person last year due to the pandemic.

With the date edging closer, excitement is growing amongst Chobani officials as they’re ready to get back out and serve the community.

“We just always want to be part of the fabric of the magic valley," said Alyson Outen, the Director of Community Relations for Chobani. "This is one way where we can say thank you to our friends and neighbors for welcoming us and continuing to be our partners as we sometimes face challenging times like we have the past couple of years.”

The event will take place this Saturday from 8:30 am to noon or until chobani runs out of products to distribute.