Chobani donating $250,000 to Twin Falls in part of its legacy projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Chobani is celebrating 10 years in the magic valley by giving back to the community they continue to show investment and growth in.

The yogurt manufacturer plans as a part of its legacy projects to donate $250,000 to the city of Twin Falls as an annual gift of appreciation. This years gift will go towards the development of new trailhead park on Eastland and Poleline.

Groundbreaking for the project is expected to start in 2023. The addition to the canyon rim trail will offer adult and youth obstacle courses, pollinator garden, areas for art exhibits, picnic shade and more.

City of Twin Falls

“This is a super exciting opportunity for us to have them partner, to help make this real and give them a project that they be proud to put their name behind and so we are excited to be working with them on it,” said Wendy Davis, director of parks and recreation for the city of Twin Falls.

Chobani has stated their commitment to investing in southern Idaho and strives to further its relationship with the magic valley community.

“It has been a fantastic ten years. We talk with our founder Hamdi, he’ll mention that this is one of the best decisions he has ever made, and we talk about that routinely and we know the importance of this facility as well as the importance for our growth. We do good things her and we intend to do more,” Said Tyson Popp, Senior Vice President of Operations.

Davis is excited for the new park and knows the value it can bring to an area in a growing city.

“This donation is well timed and an excellent opportunity for them to partner with the city for this project,” said Davis. She also believes the canyon rim is a prefect spot for expansion. “It’s just every-time I'm out there, it just makes me happy to see the community and visitors to the community enjoying the spaces.”

For more information on the donation, click here.

