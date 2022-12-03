Chobani celebrates decade in the Magic Valley with its 8th annual holiday giveaway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Chobani is kicking off this holiday season with a celebration of its tenth year in Twin Falls.

From 8:30 to 12 on December 3 at the college of southern Idaho, Chobani is passing out 5,000 cases of free Chobani product to the Magic Valley community.

The public is invited to stop by and get a free case while supplies last. A line will be formed in the fine arts parking lot at CSI. “The ten years in the magic valley has been fantastic for Chobani and we are really excited for the next ten years to come,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Tyson Popp.

This is the eighth annual event hosted by Chobani and is seen as their way of giving back to southern Idaho. “Chobani wouldn’t be the company that we are today without the community here in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley so it’s incredibly important for us to give back," said Popp.

"We find that this is not only the most important thing we do for the community in the year but it's also the most important volunteer and popular volunteer event we have.”

The over one million square foot facility located on Kimberly road is the largest yogurt producing factory in the world and Chobani plans to continue to grow its business in the gem state.

“At Chobani we think that the most important thing we do is make a difference and one way for us to do that is to sponsor the community with this type of an event and help out and help those in need,” said Popp.