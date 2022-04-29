Buhl high school robotics team competes in world championship

BUHL, Idaho — The Buhl High School robotics team competed recently in the FIRST world robotics championship in Houston, Texas.

The "Buhlean Operators" took a team of nine to FIRST robotics competition which showcased over 450+ teams from around the world. Buhl High School was honored with the opportunity to go after receiving the engineering inspiration award.

The team received compensation for the competition registration, but still needed to raise $14,000 in just three weeks. Luckily only five days after the news they received the award, Buhl high school was able to fully fund the trip to Houston.

Isaiah Sharp

Caleb Wells is a junior at Buhl high school and said this opportunity was a chance of a lifetime.

“Being from a smaller town, you don’t get a lot of opportunities like this and I'm just grateful that our community stepped up and was able to be there for us,” he said.

Wells wants to continue pursuing computer programming in college and that the robotics team has given him the skills to do so.

“I’m hoping to go to BSU for computer science which I think this class is going to compliment very well. As for the robotics classes, I have gained a lot of valuable knowledge throughout these couple of years that I have done it and things that I know now, I will take with me for the rest of my life,” he said.

Kelsey Margulieux has been a robotics coach for six years and knows this class and robotics team is very important to Buhl High School.

"For some of our student's robotics is the reason that they are staying in high school or that they are fighting to keep their grades up high enough to travel and seeing the impact that it has on students across the board is really rewarding,” she said.

For more information on the FIRST robotics competition, click here.