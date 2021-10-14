Breast Cancer survivor continues to raise awareness

JEROME — Rosa Paiz is quite a notable figure in Jerome, where she owns the local restaurant, El Sombrero. Six and a half years ago Rosa, was diagnosed with breast cancer, and following her survival, she was motivated to raise awareness about the topic and help other families in her community facing the disease.

It first started when Rosa could tell something was wrong with her body. She waited roughly one week before going to the doctors and explaining to them what she thought. Despite cancer not being in her family's genes, and the doctors telling her they could not feel anything, she was adamant that something was not right.

The doctor decided to give her a mammogram, which did not reveal any sort of cancer. Rosa then received an ultrasound which confirmed her suspicions. She was diagnosed with breast cancer, and her fight against the disease began.

“It’s a rude awakening for you to think that you actually have cancer," said Paiz. "You hear about cancer everywhere, among your friends, employees, and your guests that come to the restaurant. You hear the word cancer, cancer, cancer, and you’re saying to yourself, it can’t be happening to me.”

Rosa received a double mastectomy and has been cancer-free since. Now, Rosa has taken her experience and is working to raise awareness and help other women and their families going through this struggle.

“When they do get it, they call you and ask you for advice to help them," said Paiz. "I say, the only thing I can tell you is to get that checked, and then we’ll start with the next process, the next step, and if you need help I’m here for you, to guide you.”

Rosa tends to host benefits and seminars at her restaurant, where meets with these people. She always reinforces the point to get checked regularly and listen to your body. Especially since doctors told her how lucky she was that she managed to identify this abnormality on her own so early.

For others, Rosa serves as a support system for women and their families fighting cancer. While she loves being to help people, Rosa has been in tough situations, speaking with some people where the cancer has gotten so large, she tells them to prepare themselves.

Yet, even when having those difficult discussions, Rosa tries to remain as positive as possible and support or comfort whoever she may be speaking with, in the best way she can.

“We don’t even know if we’re going to be here tomorrow," said Paiz. "I tell my friends that, and I tell people that I talk to all the time, we don’t know if there is going to be a tomorrow, but there is today. Let's take care of today.”

As Rosa continues to raise more awareness and help others in her community, St. Luke's Magic Valley officials are glad there is someone out there, outside of the doctor's office supporting others.

“Advocates like Rosa. To be out there and telling the women in the community, and I know she is very strong about that and tries to let everybody know how important it is," said Brent Evans, the Director of Planned Giving at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation. "I think she’s helped out a lot of women in that capacity.”

Since it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, St. Luke's officials also wanted to remind and encourage people to donate to their health foundation. The funds are used to help both women and men fighting breast cancer.

“If they can’t afford to get it done, or they don’t have insurance, we have assistance for them to get the mammogram," said Evans. "Then, after the fact, we have assistance for them if they’re going through treatment and other things of that nature.”

If anyone would like to make a donation you can reach out to the St. Luke's Magic Valley Health Foundation by calling 208-814-0070.