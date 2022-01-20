Boys & Girls Clubs offering free tutoring for teen program

TWIN FALLS — The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley has opened its back-to-school program for kids ages 13 to 18. As the school year presses on, the club is hoping to get more kids involved and take advantage of the opportunities they have to offer.

The Elev8 program is free for kids to participate in, and every day after school kids will engage in activities based on the program's five core areas. Arts, Character and Leadership Development, Life Skills, Career and Education Development, and Sports and Recreation.

Monday through Wednesday, the Boys and Girls Club will also have professional tutors on-site to assist kids in subjects they need help with.

Kids will also have the chance to hear from guest speakers and connect with other mentors making this program a great educational resource.

“Our mission here at the club is to enable all young people to become productive and caring citizens," said Jake Brasil, the Director of Teen Services for the Boys & Girls Clubs. "That kind of mission doesn’t stop when they turn 13. When they turn 13, we still have to support them, and we still have to help them in those formative years to make good choices.”

Transportation will be provided from schools to the club, and the after-school program will run until 6:30 pm every day, except on Thursday's where it goes until 8:30 pm. Thursday's serves as a teen night in which the kids in attendance receive a free meal and have the chance to socialize with their peers.

Anyone interested can call 208-736-7011 or contact Jake Brasil via email, which is jakebrasil@bgmv.com.