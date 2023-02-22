BLM hosting set of public input meetings regarding clean energy in southern Idaho

SOUTHERN IDAHO — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is hosting public input meetings regarding the Lava Ridge Wind project and future strategies for renewable energy.

The wind farm proposal is set to begin construction in 2023, but BLM has the final say in the future of the project. Alternatives have been presented in the environmental impact statement release by BLM and public input on this statement is the focus of this meeting.

“That feedback and that input is what really helped us to shape the alternatives that will be presented during these public open house meetings,” said Heather Teil-Nelson, Public Affairs Specialist for BLM.

Some in the Magic Valley, along with counties and government officials, have raised concern over the project. “From high up the governor's office, lieutenant governor's office, and congressional delegation have come out with letters supporting the citizens viewpoint on this,” said Jack Johnson, Twin Falls county commissioner.

The project is projected to take up over 84,000 acres of public land. A similar project south of Twin Falls, named the Salmon Falls project, could see its construction start just a year after Lava Ridges begins.

