Biannual drug take back day in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Treatment and Recovery Center (TARC) is partnering with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and South Central Public Health district along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for a drug take back day.

The event allows anyone in the Magic Valley to easily and anonymously drop off any unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs. This includes, vitamins, veterinary medicine, antibiotics, opioids, stimulants, and other medication.

“We don’t need any names or information. We don’t gather any of that. All we do is track how many cars come through and then we weigh how many pounds are there so there’s no personal information given and no questions are asked,” said Jennette Reeder, prevention specialist at TARC.

It will take place Saturday October 29 at the Lynwood shopping center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other location can be located by clicking here.

“Opioids, stimulants, antibiotics, any kind of medication or something that you want to get rid of,” said MaryAnn Doshier, health education specialist with Southern Central Public Health District.

A focus of the drug take back day is so that any expired or unused prescriptions don’t end up in the hands of younger people.

“Very vulnerable population and so we ant to make sure that it’s not only being safely disposed of but it’s staying out of the wrong hands,” said Reeder.