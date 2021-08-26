Bellevue residents discuss their wants, needs with law enforcement at town hall meeting

BELLEVUE, Idaho — Bellevue residents are coming together to tell their marshall’s office what they would like to see from them after having some issues with law enforcement over the past year.

The City of Bellevue is home to around 2,500 people and is currently safeguarded by about three and a half full-time officers at the Bellevue Marshal's Office.

Mayor Burns said there have been some difficulties in Marshal's Office over the last 16 months.

“There have been a couple of different incidents that have rattled community trust a bit,” said Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns.

One notable incident includes a Bellevue deputy’s involvement in the middle of controversy after posting a TikTok that went viral in April.

“We wanted to make sure that the Marshal's Office, as well as myself and the council president, were being open and receptive to what the community's wants and needs are,” said Burns.

In order to create a better dialogue between residents and law enforcement, the city hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night. Many citizens turned out and discussions lasted for more than two hours.

Burns said the majority of attendees said they were interested in seeing more law enforcement presence within the city.

“We are in the process right now that we are interviewing two new deputies right now,” he said.

Once the Marshal's Office gets those new deputies, they will have a full staff for the first time in about a year.

“We have heard what your desires are, we heard what your wants and needs are for the Marshal's Office, and we are looking to implement those as quickly as possible,” Burns said.