Bellevue Deputy in hot water over viral Tik Tok

BELLEVUE — A Bellevue Marshall Deputy is in the middle of controversy after posting a Tik Tok that has since gone viral. In the video the deputy mocks Lebron James for a recently deleted tweet in regard to a Columbus Police shooting and killing 16 year old Ma'Khia Bryant.

In the video Deputy Nate Silvester pretends to be responding to a disturbance call where one man is stabbing another and calls Lebron to see how he should respond to the situation.

“Lebron, hey yeah it’s me again. Listen I got two guys fighting over here and one of them’s got a knife and wants to stab the other guy, What do you think I should do? Why does it after what their race is? Alright well they’re both black. Ok but he’s trying to stab the other guy, deadly force is totally justified,” said Silvester.

Silvester has over 200,000 followers on the social media app and this most recent post accumulated 4.2 million views.

Much of the controversy surrounding the video is that the officer did it while in uniform, appearing to be in his patrol car.

In a statement made by the Bellevue Marshal's Office they emphasized that these statements do no represent the department and this not how they expect their deputies to act on the city's time.