Back to school costs are rising. How a Twin Falls barber shop is helping keep costs low and confidences high.

As the school year draws close, costs for kids heading back to class can add up quickly — but one Twin Falls barbershop wants to lighten the load.

Custom Fadez Barbershop offered haircuts for free Tuesday to any kids heading back to school. This is the fifth year they have held the event as a way to give back to the Twin Falls community.

"Times are tough right now and that why we’re doing what we do and help with what we can,” said Carlos Cervantes, owner of Custom Fadez.

Maribel Olivas is a mother of three who brought her boys in to get haircuts and said it is a relief to not have to worry about one less thing before the start of school.

“It lets them (parents) not be so stressed on where they are going to get their haircut just like everything else like backpacks, supplies, everything. I think it helps,” she said.

Thomas Ortiz is one of the barbers at Custom Fadez and said the haircut does more than just help families, it also gives kids confidence.

“It makes just anybody feel great to get a haircut. It makes me feel good being a barber hearing people tell me, 'Hey I got a compliment on my haircut,'” Ortiz said.

Cervantes hopes this event helps anyone in times of need and asks that others would also participate in performing small acts of kindness.

“Doesn’t matter if anybody's looking. That’s all it takes. You can change somebody’s life, someone's day just by doing something nice and paying it forward," said Cervantes.

