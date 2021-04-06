Magic Valley outdoor sports shop adds new river adventure option

TWIN FALLS — AWOL Adventure Sports had a big weekend, not only did they start kayak rentals again for the season, but Friday marked the maiden voyage for their brand new pontoon boat tour.

"It's something new," said Paul Melni, the owner of AWOL Adventure Sports. "We have the kayaks, we have the zipline, we do the scuba diving and this is just a brand new adventure."

A lot of people want to tour the sights along the Snake River, but not everyone has the time or physical capability to kayak up and down by themselves and see everything. This boat will help speed up that process and highlight all sorts of attractions.

“It’s all about the canyon, the bridge. When we’re lucky enough to have base jumpers out here, people love to see the base jumpers going off. Our real hidden claim to fame down here is the Pillar Falls and when the river is low enough that they can get out and explore around the pillars it’s just a beautiful place, a magical place to go out and walk around at," said Melni.

The tour will also include historical details — including interesting facts about the Perrine Bridge.

“The first bridge that was finished in the early ’20s was actually a toll bridge, and it would cost people 60 cents to cross it to go over to Jerome,” he said.

One first-time visitor to Twin Falls, Vicky Bailey from Arizona expressed her excitement in being able to take it all in.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some beautiful scenery. I’ve got my camera and my binoculars ready to go,” Bailey said.

The tour lasts 90 minutes and costs $40 for adults and $30 for children ages 12 and under. For now, the tours will only be available Friday-Sunday with two tours a day at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Once summer hits tours will be offered daily at those same times.

“We’ve already taken a lot of bookings the last couple of days for kayak rentals, the boat tours are all booked up for tomorrow, we’re ready for summer,” Melni said.

To book your tour today check out the AWOL Adventure Sports website.