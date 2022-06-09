Art and Soul of the Magic Valley kicks off

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley Art council is hosting Art and Soul of the Magic Valley from June 10 to July 2.

The art competition partners with local businesses in Twin Falls and displays the artwork in businesses all across town. The showcase is the largest cash prize art contest in the Pacific Northwest. The show case represents over 31 Idaho cities, 16 states and one entry from Mongolia.

Isaiah Sharp

"It shows you how accessible art can be and how accessible it should be we should be able to enjoy art everywhere we go,” said Melissa Crane, executive director of the Magic Valley Art council.

Close to 300 total art pieces will be shown in the contest. Sean Cambron is a local artist who entered for the first time last year and is excited for this years contest. He hopes that the art in this show does more than get displayed but inspires people to try art themselves.

“Hopefully we can take the stuff we create and add value to the lives of other because when people see it they get inspired they get motivated," he said.

Emmalyn Pond is a 9-year-old artist who entered in this years contest and hopes said there is a simple way to become an artist.

“To let their brush do whatever they want and to be creative because I like to do art and it makes me happy,” she said.