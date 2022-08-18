Angling opportunities increase after IDFG announces salvage order ahead of Chinook fishing season

IDAHO — Idaho Fish and Game announced a fish salvage order Tuesday just before the start of fall Chinook fishing season.

The salvage order lasts from August 16 through September 15 and affects Big Lost river. IDFG was notified by the Big Lost Irrigation District of dewatering of the lower Big Lost River downstream of the Beck diversion to the Moore diversion.

Big Lost Irrigation District said the dewatering is due low snow pact. Idaho has faced multiple seasons of drought and Regional Fishery Biologist John Heckel knows the impact that low water levels can have on fish population.

“We could lose year classes and particular fish populations which ultimately will take more years for that population to rebound,” he said.

Though drought conditions can leave an impact on fish populations, Heckel hopes anglers take advantage of the opportunity to catch more than usual.

“It’s a great time of year. Great opportunities are abounding right now for anglers,” he said.

On top of the salvage order, fall Chinook fishing season begins August 18. These events happening in close succession increase many anglers chance of making a big catch and IDFG has a tip for those looking to make that one big snag.

“The larger fish come in first so if you’re looking for truly one of those big jumbo fish, it’s better to get out early,” said Don Whitney with IDFG.

The Gem State is one of the better fishing location in the county due to the large access Idaho has to rivers lakes and other areas to harvest fish. For those looking to get into angling for the first time, Whitney said there is no better season than right now.

“Go out observe the fishery talk to a few people. That’s a great way to get your foot in the door and catch some fish,” he said.

For more information on the fish salvage order, click here. For more information on fall Chinook fishing season, click here.