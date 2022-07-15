American Solar Challenge makes final stop in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for Arts and Science will be the finish line for the American Solar Challenge on July 16.

The the 16-day challenge began in Independence, Missouri with stops in states like Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming. Now, the race will conclude in the Magic Valley.

Ten teams from across North America have built vehicles that function fully on solar power. Many of these competitors represent college here in the U.S. such as the university of Kentucky, Iowa State and the University of Illinois.

“To have them choose CSI and the Herrett center as their final location, I think it just speaks to the quality of campus community as a whole,” said Shelby Hamblen, events and academic coordinator of the Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

Twin Falls was originally planned to be just a stopping point back in 2019 but the race was delayed due to the pandemic and southern Idaho was then made the final stop for this race.

.@IlliniSolarCar is here in Pocatello just as @AppstateSVT is about to leave on their first loop! #ASC2022 pic.twitter.com/foxks4vkwl — ASC Solar Racing (@ASC_SolarRacing) July 15, 2022

“I think it really shows how much Twin Falls is growing at the same time, is that an event like this can choose Twin Falls as its finish line and how cool it is that this is happening in Twin Falls,” said Hamblen.

The cars will begin arriving at the Herrett center from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be a car display after the race is complete.

“You’ll kind of get to interact with the teams and ask questions as they are milling about. Take pictures with the cars and really see what it’s all about and what all goes into this experience. We will have our own little mini solar car racetrack set up in addition to some of our reptile friends will come out and hang out with the solar cars,” said Hamblen.

For more information on the American Solar Challenge, click here.