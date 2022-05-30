45th annual Shrine all-star game returns to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The 45 annual Shrine North-South all-star football game takes place on May 31 at 7:00 p.m.

The proceeds of this charity game support Shriner's Hospital in Salt Lake City which provides pediatric care and help families who struggle to afford medical costs.

Larid Stone is the game director for this charity event and has been a part of the Shrine for 40 plus years. He enjoys working with the all-star game because of the impact he has seen form it in Southern Idaho.

“A lot of families that are actually here in the Magic Valley that go down. We have had players that have played in this game that were Shriner's kids,” he said.

As game director for the last 30 years, Stone appreciates the support this game receives and hopes for its continued success.

“Just being a part of something that supports children and hospitals it was just a wonderful endeavor. I've always enjoyed it. We’ve probably put half a million dollars into the Shriners hospitals,” he said.

Shriner's Hospital was founded in 1922 and has since expanded to 22 location across north America.

For more information on Shriner's Hospital, click here.